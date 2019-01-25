BOZEMAN- Guy Fieri was on vacation in Yellowstone with his family when they stumbled upon Roost, a beloved fried chicken restaurant on Main Street in Bozeman.
After that first visit Fieri called in the troops and brought his crew to Bozeman and over the course of two days shot his show Diners, Dives-ins, and Dives.
Kari Martin, the general manager of Roost, says that it’s a big honor to have had him here in Bozeman.
“We are the first restaurant in Montana to be on the show,” Martin said.
A title that they wear proudly.
“We just keep trucking along. The business has grown exponentially over the last five and a half years, and we just want to keep going down that path,” Martin said.
A staple food item at the restaurant is Chicken on a Stick - chicken wrapped up a stick with a biscuit on top. It’s what Guy ate when he was at Roost.
Martin adds that Roost is also planning to open a second restaurant.
You can read and view the Food Network write up here. The Roost clip aired on season 29, episode 2.