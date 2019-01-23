The Office of Public Instruction reports that there were more than 200 dangerous weapon incidents at Montana schools in 2018. These include firearms, knives with a blade larger than 2.5 inches and school threats.
The Safe Kids organization reports an estimated 4.6 million children live in households where guns are kept loaded and unlocked.
Safe Kids is a worldwide organization that works prevent preventable injuries which is the number one cause of death of youth in the U.S.
In an effort to reduce fatal gun incidents in Montana, the organization is urging parents to safely store their firearms.
"We strongly suggest you leave your gun unloaded, locked in a safe or that they do have cable locks and trigger locks that you can put on your firearm. Your ammunition should be stored separately and preferably locked up," Safe Kids Co-Coordinator Dannette Fadness said.
She adds safely storing guns or other weapons can greatly reduce the risk of future incidents.
"It's really on the parents and the adults who own firearms to keep them secure. Even if you don't have a child in your home, there have been [incidents where] kids who have gained access to firearms in their neighbor's garage, brought them to school and shot kids at school."
Fadness recommends before sending your kids over to their friends house, to talk with their parents too.
"It's really important in your home, but its also important when you send your kids over to someone else's house asking 'do you have a firearm and if so is it secure,'" Fadness said.
If you're uncomfortable with separating your magazine or clip from your gun, she recommends thinking about buying a safe only you can access.
"I talk to people all the time about this and some are concerned that within their own homes, 'how do I use it to protect my home,' which is highly unlikely, but there are gun safes that you can put your hand or fingerprints [to open].