Guardrail construction on U.S. 191 to Big Sky has people sitting for almost 2 hours

BIG SKY- Road construction on the way to Big Sky has people upset, if you live and work in the area chances are you've already sat in it.
It is causing some very significant traffic delays, in both directions, to Big Sky and from.
For drivers using 191, it's becoming a big nightmare, people are getting up early and heading to work almost two hours early.
What is it?
Crews are working to repair guardrails in the area.
This 11.2-mile project is located on U.S. Highway 191 in the Gallatin Canyon area, the project begins near the turnoff to Moose Creek campground and ends near the Hellroaring Trailhead.
Megan Buecking who works in Big Sky is one of the people put in a hard place because of the construction.
“It actually took me an extra hour and forty-five minutes, [to get to work] so it took me a total of two hours to get to Big Sky from Gallatin Gateway not even from Bozeman,” Buecking said.
It's delaying a lane of traffic basically to a standstill.
“My temper has simmered from this morning,” Buecking said, “It is really frustrating though because it adds potentially an extra four hours to my workday, so I’m just really worried about how sustainable it’s going to be if this construction keeps taking so long.”
The Montana Department of Transportation says the project will address a safety shortfall, crews will work on the stabilization in 17 locations of guardrail to ensure if the guardrail is hit, the ground will supporting the rail can sustain impact and keep cars on the road.
Right now MDT says the project will not be complete until November.
US-191 - Mile Marker 56.3 to 67.5
South of Gallatin Gateway on US 191 also known as Gallatin Canyon Corridor.
Guardrail removal and replacement
Slope Stabilization
*This section of work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, and continuing through Friday, August 16th, 2019. Work is scheduled from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.
***Width restrictions of 12 feet will be in effect during working hours. Loads over 12 feet can go through between 7:00 PM and 7:00 AM. Expect at least 15 min delays but could be longer.
EXPECT: Guardrail activities; Width Restriction of 12 feet; Delays between 15 and 60 minutes; Reduced Speeds of 35 MPH; Pilot Cars; Single Lane Traffic; Traffic Control by Signal Lights.
It's important to remember that the price of tickets doubles in constructions zone.