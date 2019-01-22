A Montana Grizzly football player found dead on Tuesday after an apparent suicide.
First reported by the Missoulian/406MTSports, and confirmed by Missoula Police, Kalispell native and defensive end Andrew Harris, 22, was found dead in his apartment.
Harris was a redshirt junior last season, and played in 11 games for the Griz. He switched over to play defense when Montana hired Bobby Hauck in December 2017. Harris finished the season with one tackle and 1/2 a sack.
His father Greg Harris, and brother Josh Harris, also played football for the Montana Grizzlies. Greg played for UM from 1971-1975, while Josh played from 2008-2012.
Harris graduated from Glacier High School, was an all-state player and captain for the Wolfpack football team. He was majoring in business management at UM.
The University of Montana issued a statement on Tuesday evening to the Missoulian/406MTSports, following the death of Harris.
The University of Montana is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one of its students, Andrew Harris. Harris was a senior majoring in business management from Kalispell, Montana. He graduated in 2015 from Glacier High School, and was a member of the Grizzly football team.
The National Suicide Hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (1-800-273-"Talk")
Photo Courtesy: Montana Grizzly Football