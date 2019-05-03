Great Falls Symphony goes on tour for Harry Potter In Concert

The local symphony will start off a tour in the coming week, with some "magical" melodies up their sleeve.
Starting Saturday, the Great Falls symphony will travel to cities across the Treasure State with a live musical re-enactment of the very first Harry Potter film.
It's a collaboration between the Symphony and the company Innovation, Arts and Entertainment, featuring every score from the Sorcerer's Stone, as the film plays from start to finish. It's the first performance of its kind in the state, and it'll begin right here in the Electric City.
The whole team only has five hours to rehears, as musicians and tech crew work together to sync the performance with the film.
"The marriage of this wonderful film with even more amazing music from Maestro Williams. It's this amazing combination that you really can't get anywhere else," said John Jesensky, the conductor for Harry Potter In Concert.
The combination of live music and film isn't a new concept. In fact, it dates back almost a century ago back when silent films were starting out. But John says it's started coming back in the past five years, with other symphonies re-enacting music from movies like Titanic, and Breakfast at Tiffany's.
The Saturday performance will take place at the Mansfield Theatre at 2:00 and 8:00 PM. Afterwards, they'll head over to the following cities at these dates:
- Bozeman May 5
- Billings May 8
- Missoula on May 10.
Travelling to multiple cities in any state is new for the tour this year, but John says the scheduling opportunity lined up perfectly.
If you'd like to purchase tickets for the concert, you can visit the Mansfield Theatre’s website or the official Harry Potter Film Concert Series’ page.