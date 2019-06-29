GREAT FALLS – Police are asking for help from the community in finding a 22-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday.
Brandon Zinke is white, 6 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Brandon also has green eyes, brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue tank top, gray shorts and black slip on shoes with white soles, according to the Great Falls Police Department.
Brandon and his family were visiting from out of town, when he told his mother he was going to “walk on Central Avenue” on Friday at about 11:00 AM.
While Brandon is 22, police say his mental intelligence is that of a 14-year-old due to a mental disability. Brandon is described as being very friendly and conversational. He can only communicate using a wifi connection, according to GFPD.
Officers with GFPD ask all Great Falls residents to keep an eye out for Brandon, who could be anywhere in the Electric City since he first went missing.
If you see Brandon, you’re urged to call 911 immediately and keep track of where he is.
Brandon is not related to Ryan Zinke, according to GFPD.