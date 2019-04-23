GREAT FALLS – A local man set a new state record recently for catching a fairly unknown fish native to Montana in mid-April.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says Jason Karls caught a blue sucker on April 19 that weighed 13.29 pounds, breaking the old record in 2014 by almost two pounds. The fish is reportedly 34.56 inches long.
The blue sucker is one of nine members of the sucker family, all of which are native to the Treasure state, according to FWP. It differs from the common carp, which is a member of the minnow family and is not native to Montana.
In the book Fishes of Montana, author C.J.D Brown writes that the blue sucker often travels in the Missouri-Mississippi river system, from Montana east to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and south to the Gulf of Mexico.
However, FWP says the species is uncommon due to habitat changes, and is listed as one of special concern.
Dams in particular have impacted blue suckers’ reproduction, blocking their passage to spawning grounds and eliminating peak flows that initiate travel to those grounds, according to A Field Guide to Montana Fishes. Additionally, the structures also release cold clear water instead of the warm turbid waters that the fish species evolved in.