BOZEMAN- Bozeman’s Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins was killed in 2007 during an attack by insurgents in Iraq.
This week his family will join President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., where his son will receive the Medal of Honor on his behalf.
One Bozeman man, Jeff Krogstad, tells Wake Up Montana that Atkins is a hero but when he sees photos of Atkins today all his sees he the third-grade boy who became his best friend.
Krogstad is disabled and says making friend’s was hard.
Krogstad was tall, corky and had a hearing disability that was front and center.
Atkins never looked at Krogstad for his disability something he says made him a hero long before he ever enlisted.
“Travis excepted me unconditionally as a friend and that was something that always stood out,” Krogstad said.
As the years went by they stayed friends, taking different paths in high school but never not being friendly with one another.
Krogstad says that even at a young age Atkins was brave, fast, strong and an all-around great guy.
So when Atkins enlisted Krogstad was not shocked.
“One thing that really stood out about him, he always took the risk that I wouldn’t take.”
Krogstad saw Atkins before he left on his final deployment in downtown Bozeman.
Krogstad says that Atkins was ready to leave and that life outside the Armed Forces just wasn't for him.
So when Krogstad got the call from Atkins mom that something was wrong and ultimately finding out he sacrificed himself to save the life’s of three other Americans, Krogstad wasn't surprised.
“He was not afraid, he was able to grow up and dignify what he was able to do.... and the fact that he cared about other people and he took risks, that made him a fantastic friend,” Krogstad said.
Krogstad will be going to Washington DC with the Atkins family to be present when President Donald Trump awards the Medal of Honor to Atkins son.
It's now been many years since the two friends have spoken, Krogstad says the memory of that third-grade Atkins coming up to him at Emerson School and becoming his friend s still fresh in his mind today.
Atkins was a hero to Krogstad long before he gave his life.
Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins will be the third person from the State of Montana to be honored with this award.