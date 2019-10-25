Governor Steve Bullock orders all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Deputy Jake Allmendinger

HELENA-In honor of fallen Gallatin County Sheriffs Deputy Jake Allmendinger Governor Steve Bullock is ordering all orders flags to to be flown at half-staff.
Governor Bullock made a "Governor‘s Proclamation," ordering flags to be flowing in the state of Montana at half-staff on Friday, October 25.
The 31-year-old Deputy died on Saturday while trying to reach a stranded driver.
Allmendinger is the fifth Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputy to die in the line of duty in the agency's history.
The Governor‘s Proclamation read:
Governor’s Proclamation
I hereby order all flags flown in the state of Montana to be flown at half-staff on Friday, October 25th, 2019 to honor Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Allmendinger, who lost his life in the line of duty on October 19th, 2019.
Deputy Allmendinger was a devoted father and husband, a brave first responder, and a selfless public servant who gave his life in service to another. Montana’s law enforcement officers and Montanans all across the state mourn the loss of a fallen brother but we will never forget the ultimate sacrifice he made to our state. The thoughts and prayers of my family and administration and our state are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Allmendinger.
Dated this 24th day of October 2019.
STEVE BULLOCK
Governor