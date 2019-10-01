BOZEMAN, Mont. – Governor Steve Bullock toured Montana State University’s dilapidated Romney Hall on Tuesday, which is in the middle of a multi-million dollar renovation earned by an infrastructure bill Bullock brought to the legislature last spring.
The nearly 100-year-old building suffered from aging infrastructure, not being accessible for people with disabilities, and - as a former gym building that is not used for classrooms - a misuse of space.
The spring legislature session wasn’t the first time Bullock brought Romney Hall’s story to Helena. He says it’s been a priority since he got into the governor’s office seven years ago.
Romney Hall won $25 million from the legislature this year, but it’s received even more funding from private donors, all in the hopes that future Bobcats can enjoy studying in its halls.
“Hopefully the students know that times when government doesn’t seem to work, or divided government doesn’t work, between Democrats and Republicans, we can figure out ways to get things done,” Bullock said on Tuesday. “And this will be a lasting testament to that ability.”
Romney’s renovation will give the hall nearly 7 times the amount of class space than it had before, with 19 classrooms and 1000 seats for students.