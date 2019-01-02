Government enters 12th day of shutdown, federal employees in Missoula face impacts

The federal government entered its 12th day of partial shutdown on Wednesday, but for federal employees at the National Weather Service, it's just another day at work.
"Our mission is to protect lives and property against weather, water and climate disasters," NWS Missoula Meteorologist Bruce Bauck said.
The Missoula office monitors weather for Western Montana. Their work shows how weather may impact your day, which includes mapping our the regions current driving conditions, that may change what time you leave for work during a snow storm.
"We use a satellite to monitor where the weather is, where it might be heading next and then we pass that on," Bauck said.
There are more than 13,000 federal employees across Montana.
According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, federal employees deemed "essential" continue their work without pay during the shutdown. Essential employees are those who "perform emergency work involving the safety of human life or the protection of property or performing certain other types of excepted work." The NWS is considered essential staff.
"When we ask our employees to stay here and work, there's an expectation that once things do come back around, they'll receive some type of pay. I don't know when we'll get paid," Bauck adds.
NWS has 24 employees in Missoula and more than 80 employees across the state. Bauck adds regardless of what's happening in Congress, his colleagues know their work is important, which helps keep them going during this time of uncertainty.
"Although we don't see payroll right now, we do know that we're doing something good for the public," Bauck said. "It gives you that 'want to' no matter what the situation is in the administration."
While Republicans and Democrats battle over the nation's budget on capitol hill, Bauck said you can always depends on the NWS.
"You can count on the National Weather Service being here no matter what the situation is to provide a service of weather water and climate impacts to the public," Bauck adds.