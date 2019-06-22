WEST GLACIER – If you had plans to travel across the Going to the Sun Road, you might want to postpone. The path between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook remains closed to vehicle traffic due to hazardous weather conditions.
Rangers who watched over the road Friday evening found freezing rain in the area, according to an official tweet from Glacier National Park, and there have also been reports of snow covering roads in some high elevation areas. However, the hiker-biker shuttle will continue to run Saturday from Apgar to Avalanche.
If you plan on visiting, you’re encouraged to check the GNP’s Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates, since some of their official websites are down for the weekend.