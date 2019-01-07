Going snowmobiling? Avalanche experts want you to know these safety tips

After a snowmobiler was killed by an avalanche in Choteau over the weekend, and another injured in Swan Range, avalanche experts are urging outdoor enthusiasts to know these safety tips.
Spencer Bradford the education director for the West Central Montana Avalanche foundation, which forecasts avalanches in Western Montana, says it's crucial for snowmobilers to carry life-saving equipment before heading to the hills.
"The holy trinity [of avalanche tools is] an avalanche beacon, a shovel and a probe, so that you can be found, and that you can find your friends," Bradford said.
He adds you can rent most of the equipment at outdoor retail stores.
Bradford says it's mandatory to take an avalanche education class before exploring in back country.
Another step to increase safety is traveling in groups, which both parties did in the avalanche incidents over the weekend.
"The best thing is to go with somebody you trust and someone who has experience," Bradford said.
The last thing to do before heading to the mountains is to check the weather and avalanche forecasts.
"We provide an avalanche forecasts three days a week, all winter," Bradford said.