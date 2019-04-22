YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - The gates of half of Yellowstone National Park's roads have been opened up for the 2019 summer season, coinciding with April 22's Earth Day.
Montana Right Now spoke with officials from the world’s first national park about what Yellowstone is doing to advance its commitment to sustainable growth, and to lead others to do the same. The park, which was founded in 1872, already has a number of initiatives underway to shrink its environmental footprint.
Visitors driving electric cars have been able to plug in at a handful of ports in Yellowstone since 2016, although the ports are few and far between in the expansive park. The chargers come from an Obama-era executive order that requires actions to improve efficiency in federal vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with the goal of a 30% reduction by 2025.
The park also continues its massive recycling program, which accepts nearly everything that it can, including aluminum, steel, cardboard, plastic, and even glass and electronic/commercial items. Visitors and park operations created more than 4,000 tons of waste last year. In 2016, recycling and compost efforts succeeded in diverting 48% of the park’s waste from landfills. Yellowstone and concessionaires are trying to eventually divert 75% of the solid waste created in the park from landfills.
But as Yellowstone sees increasing visitor numbers, its leaders are pushing far-reaching moves to become more efficient; and perhaps most importantly, to encourage visitors to do the same.
“Though overall progress can be challenging, we can see accomplishments every year, and [we] work to involved more staff and reach more visitors, “ says Yellowstone public information officer, Linda Veress.
Yellowstone, the largest consumer of energy in the National Park Service, currently operates off of 54% renewable energy. Officials are aiming to up that number by renovating buildings to reduce fuel use. Since most buildings in the park are in need of improvements, due largely to outdated heating systems, Veress says the renovations are an opportunity to make the structures - and the park - more energy efficient for years to come.
More recently, the park started utilizing the water from the Mammoth Hot Springs to create hydro-electric power. Efforts are also underway to install water-smart utilities throughout the park. Right now, the park uses over 250 million gallons of water annually flushing toilets, hydrating, and washing in the park.
To further minimize its direct impact on the unique natural resources the park was created to protect, Yellowstone officials plan to reduce paved surfaces in the park and use more permeable materials like recycled and bio-based products for pavement instead. Right now, there are 310 miles of paved roads in the park, though that number doesn’t include pavement from sidewalks.
The efforts to make Yellowstone green extend to the sky above it. While a majority of the national park is free from harmful artificial light, the park's developed areas hold as many as 5,000 light fixtures. Park authorities are making a concerted effort to replace the fixtures with options that are consistent with energy-saving practices, like shielded fixtures with low wattage that direct light downward, allowing the night sky to be seen more clearly. The most recent numbers released by the park say that nearly half of the light fixtures in Yellowstone remain on at night, 75% of which are fully shielded for preserving darker skies.
To learn more about sustainability at Yellowstone National Park, click here.