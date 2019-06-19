BOZEMAN - After a nationwide search, the new superintendent for Bozeman Public Schools will be Robert Connor, current superintendent of Glasgow Public Schools.
Connor was chosen by the school board on Tuesday night for an interim contract for the next two years. He will start in his role before the beginning of this upcoming school year.
This comes as former superintendent Robert Watson prepares to transition to his new role as Missoula's top education official. Interviews for superintendent were held last week.
The top four candidates released by the school were: Robert Connor of Glasgow Public Schools, Sarah Brown of Florida's Manatee County School District, Christopher Hines of Texas' Conroe Independent School District, and Richard Schroeder of Massachusetts' Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing. However, Schroeder did not attend the interview and was not considered at the school board meeting on Tuesday.
With major projects coming up, like the high school splitting in two and a ninth elementary school on the horizon, school officials said they were looking for someone with a steady hand to guide the district.