WEST GLACIER - As tourists pour into Glacier National Park for the summer season, the Crown of the Continent is buckling under the weight of deferred maintenance projects, and it's an uphill battle for officials to keep up.
Nearly 110 years ago, Glacier became America's eighth national park. More than 100 million people have visited this pristine wilderness, but beneath those craggy peaks, the park's infrastructure threatens to crumble.
"You know, you name it, there was a problem," says Glacier spokesperson Lauren Alley. "Some of the things were sort of underlying with the road itself, making it safer."
Alley estimates the park has invested $170 million in fixing crumbling rock walls, adjusting culverts for drainage, and adding removable rails along Going-to-the-Sun Road.
And it's that iconic road, built nearly 90 years ago, that's been the focus of most of construction crews' work.
The park is bringing home the 12-year Going-to-the-Sun Road Rehabilitation Project on its crown jewel.
You can't tell now, but the 50-mile-long road faced major problems for a long time.
Last year, there was $120 million in deferred maintenance in Glacier, but it's not just funding that's the problem.
The one road leading Many Glacier is more pothole than road for much of its 12 miles.
"Each year that goes on, I definitely don't want to drive that road as often," says Many Glacier Hotel bellman Maxx Bates. "Right now I'm limiting myself to the once-a-week when I drive to my other job."
And while funding could help make major improvements, it won't solve everything.
Bates has heard complaints from visitors about Many Glacier's Route 3 every day of the six summers he's worked at the hotel.
Part of the problem is that the road is - at different parts - under the jurisdiction of three separate entities: the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, the state of Montana, and the National Park Service representing Glacier National Park. All three need to agree on the terms and payment of the road's renovation.
But there's a deeper problem with Route 3: it never should have been built where it is. While it was okay for horses to ride on, it wasn't made for the quantity and type of vehicles that use it on a daily basis.
"The road was built on a lateral murrain," Bates explains. "So, the road has constantly shifted, and it has shifted 70 feet over the years."
And instead of just filling in those potholes, Bates says he's heard rumblings that a larger renovation is being planned to fix the road into Many Glacier: "Versus putting more band-aids on it, they're working on kind of trying to find an agreement."
Despite improvements made, there's still a long way to go on the trail. The fear remains for many who love the park: what happens if we can't take care of America's national treasures?