GLACIER – Spring plowing has begun in Glacier National Park, according to a Wednesday press release.
Crews are plowing snow on the Going-to-the-Sun Road, past Lake McDonald Lodge. While there are no ski, snowshoe, hiking or bicycle access beyond the lodge at this time, there is hiker/biker access to Rising Sun on the east side of the road.
GCA says hikers and bikers in Many Glaciers can reportedly travel as far as the junction with the Ranger Station and Campground. Furthermore, there are no path restrictions on Camas road, and hikers/bikers may access the plowed section of the road in Two Medicine.
For more information on road conditions in the area, you can view the site here.