BOZEMAN- Girl Scouts developed some hands-on skills while building colorful "Bus Boxes" to give people a place to sit while they wait for a bus, and help drivers see them.
The bus boxes were a labor of love for three Girl Scouts working to achieve their Silver Award.
Girl Scouts Mallory Handelin and Doretta Johnson said Girl Scouts teaches them to go outside of their comfort zone and try new things.
“It was scary at first, the nail gun, and then I kind of got used to it,” Handelin said.
Both Handelin and Johnson have their eyes on earning the Girl Scouts highest award, the Gold Award.
Handelin says that building the boxes made her feel more independent. She says now if something at home needs to be fixed, she'd be ready to give it a go.
At Streamline, the company says they're hoping other organizations might want to jump on board and build a few boxes as well.
“We’re trying to provide consumers with a comfortable convenient experience,” said Johnny McConville, Community Outreach Coordinator for Streamline. “So any bus shelter or bus box at each stop [is] definitely part of our plan.”
If your organization would like to donate one of these boxes you can click here, to get in touch with Streamline.