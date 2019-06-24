Girl Scouts in Bozeman build "Bus Boxes," to earn Silver Award

BOZEMAN- If you hate standing for the bus stop a few Girl Scouts in Bozeman are giving you someplace to sit.
A few colorful boxes are about to appear at bus stops around the area.
The bus boxes were a labor of love for three Girl Scouts working on their Silver Award, they were built to be comfortable and with a colorful design.
The colorful design was done to help drivers see people sitting at them.
The hope is that down the road other organizations might want to jump on board and build a few boxes as well.
“We’re trying to provide consumers with a comfortable convenient experience,” Johnny Mcconville Community Outreach Coordinator for Streamline said, “so any bus shelter or bus box at each stop [is] definitely part of our plan.”
If your organization would like to donate one of these boxes you can click here, to get in touch with Streamline.
Mallory Handelin and Doretta Johnson built the Girl Scouts who worked on this project, this was a big life lesson.
They got some experience with some new tools they’ve never worked with.
That’s why they feel Girl Scouts is so important, it's taking them out of their comfort zone and putting them in new situations.
“It was scary at first, the nail gun and then I kind of got used to it,” Handelin said.
Handelin added that she is on the traveling troop and will be going to Europe to learn about new cultures, both Handelin and Johnson have their eyes on earning the Girl Scouts highest award, the Gold Award.
Handelin says that building the boxes made her feel more independent, she says now if something at home needs to be fixed at home she'd be ready to give it a go.