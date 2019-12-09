Gift wrappers needed for "Be a Santa to a Senior," gift drive:

BOZEMAN- Across the area as the holidays are fast approaching the community is coming together to support every member of the Bozeman area and make sure nobody goes without.
It’s not just kids in need, seniors are in need as well.
This year Home Instead Senior care placed trees up across the area to provide Christmas presents to lonely and isolated seniors. So that everyone will have something to open come Christmas day.
The gifts are in and now it’s time to wrap them up to hand out.
Home Instead will be hosting a wrapping party at Dahl’s Funeral Home and they need volunteers.
So if you have time on our hands you can help make a big difference and bring some joy this holiday season to a senior.
You can RSVP to the event taking place Monday, December 9 by following this link.