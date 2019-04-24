Gianforte in Livingston talking Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act

LIVINGSTON- Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte was in Livingston to present Park County officials with a copy of signed legislation that permanently bans mining operations on approximately 30,000 acres of public land just north of Yellowstone National Park.
Gianforte first introduced the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act in 2017, the bill did not pass in the 115th Congress.
In January, Gianforte reintroduced the this topic in the 116th Congress.
It moved forward, passing and becoming law in the form of a larger public lands package that President Trump signed in March of this year.