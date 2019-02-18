GFC-MSU measles scare

GREAT FALLS- Turning now to health news, Great Falls College MSU had quite the measles scare last week.
This, after an individual told the university they may have measles. So a university email was sent out late Friday afternoon warning the entire GFC-MSU community about someone potentially having the sickness. Luckily, the university tells us the measles test came back negative from the city-county health department, and no one on campus has the illness.
"We were acting in the best interest and really trying to make sure that we are providing the most safe atmosphere that we could for our campus folks," said Lewis Card the Executive Director of Communications and Marketing at GFC-MSU.
As for right now, GFC-MSU says they've cleared any confusion up through an email that was sent out to the university.