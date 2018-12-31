If you're planning to celebrate New Year's Eve with a night on the town be sure to plan a safe ride home before you go out.
There are many options throughout the state to ensure you get home safe, including some friendly neighbors.
AAA is continuing to offer the 'Tipsy Tow' service.
According to a release from AAA the service is offered in the following locations: Helena – includes East Helena & Montana City, Kalispell/Whitefish, Livingston, Missoula, Billings, Bozeman – includes Belgrade, Hamilton, and Polson.
The release goes on to say, "To take advantage of the service, drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and/or restaurant managers should call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357), state that they need a Tipsy Tow. Drivers should be prepared to provide their name, home address, phone number and location. Tipsy Tow provides a free ride home and vehicle tow of up to 10 miles. For mileage beyond this, motorists are charged a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance."
Rideshare services Lyft and Uber are also options in many Montana cities.
And if you're celebrating in Butte, one resident is making it his personal mission to get you home safe.
Facebook user Dale Gustafson posted in the 'Butte 411' page that he would be happy to pick people up and give them a safe ride home if they plan to hit the bars in the Mining City on Monday.
Gustafson's post reads:
"Well just to give a heads up NEW YEARS EVE is almost here and i know a lot of people will be oht REMEMBER if you want to have fun have someone take you home. FREE RIGHTS NEW YEARS EVE FOR EVERYONE PLEASE CONTACT ME i will take you up to the bars and then back to you place so your vechile does not leave your drive way. I did this last year and a lot of pwople got home safe and sound."