Load up the car and get for the road trip you've been itching for. Filling up the gas tank in Montana is the cheapest in 18 months.
New data from Gasbuddy, which collects information from gas stations across the U.S., shows gas prices in Big Sky country is steadily declining.
A gallon of gas cost around $3 in October 2018, and on Sunday, the price is down more than 70 cents to roughly $2.25 in Missoula.
After a busy holiday season buying presents for loved ones, the drop in cost is making it easier on the wallets of some Missoulians.
CHRISTINA MOORE AND ZETA HAMPSON / MISSOULA RESIDENTS
"It impacts me and my family. I do drive a lot in the Missoula region for my job, Monday through Friday. This is a big deal to me and my family, and the community," Missoula resident Christina Moore said.
The national average cost for a gallon of gas is around $2.25. All 48 states, except California and Hawaii, remain under $3.