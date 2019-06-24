Gallatin Search and Rescue training with high-line system
BOZEMAN- Gallatin County Search and Rescue logged over 11,000 hours in calls and 5600 hours in training.
This last week was no week off for the hardworking volunteers at Search and Rescue.
The Alpine team spent time training with a high-line system that allows them to safely move patients and rescuers over hazardous obstacles.
This training comes in handy when trying to help people out of obstacles like high water or narrow canyons.
If taxpayers had to pay back the time for all the work the volunteers do , it would be about $268,000 a year.
