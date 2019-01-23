Gallatin Valley residents gathered in Bozeman on Monday for the Day of Appreciation event to celebrate our first responders, and their commitment to the community.
It takes dozens of agencies to serve the Gallatin Valley, but protecting, responding to, and providing care all starts with one phone call. Although Lacy Moore, administrative assistant for Gallatin County 911, says it’s so much more than a phone call.
“It comes into our center and then we directly communicate with all our first responders,” explains Moore. “From fire, to medical, to police, and so I mean the heart, the heart of the city, in my opinion really is the 911 Center. That’s where it starts. It’s so much more than a phone call.”
Moore says she and other 911 operators work with more than 30 agencies.
Emergency responders say that while many citizens are aware of law enforcement’s responsibilities, they don’t always know the depth of those connections in the community. Monday’s first responder appreciation event give the public a chance to put a face to the community emergency response officials, with attendees getting a firsthand look at how they keep us safe.
The event also gave first responders the chance to spend time together, something they say is key to operating efficiently.
Bruce Hennequin, Fire Marshal with the Central Valley Fire District, says, “It’s super important to have relationships with other responders. I mean, the Gallatin Valley is dependent upon all agencies.”
Steve Schmid, Customer Service Manager and Flight Paramedic for Life Flight, agrees.
“We’re constantly working together to improve different things,” says Schmid. “We’re always there when they need us. It’s just a great partnership, so we’re very happy to be here and work with them.”
And it might end up being as impactful for first responders as it is for the public.
“Just being around the kids,” says Patrick McLaughlin, a sergeant with Montana Highway Patrol, of his favorite part of the event. “It’s fun to have the kids come around and talk to us.”
“Most of the time, you know, when we go out and we meet people from the community, they’re having a really bad day,” says Schmid. “So, it’s just nice to be able to get out and see people and show them the resources that Gallatin County and the area has to offer them.”