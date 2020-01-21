Gallatin Ice Foundation gets grant from the state to help advance year-round facility in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin Ice Foundation just took one step closer to make skating and hockey a year-round sport versus seasonal.
They just received $125,000 in state grant money from the tourism board to advance their mission to finish the barn.
More than 2,500 youth and adults in the Gallatin Valley sake at the Haynes Pavilion nicknamed “the barn,” based out of the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman.
The barn is only refrigerated ice skating rinks within 90-miles of Bozeman and it hosts skaters from 6 a.m. to midnight every day of the week.
So when it shuts down for the season it puts kids out of their sport.
This $125,000 is going to change that.
“The specific money coming in from the governor’s office, the office of tourism, that is for the third compressor,” Jeffrey Moore the Philanthropy Director for the Gallatin Ice Foundation said, “the third compressor is required for us to have summer ice.”
Moore explains that the purchase of this compressor is needed before advancement on anything else.
“It’s really important to have that third compressor installed well ahead of actually doing the actual building or larger construction projects,” Moore said.
Right now the Gallatin Ice Foundation is still working to finish the barn, with fundraisers but this puts them much closer to their goal.
By the end of 2021 are they planning to have that permanent home for ice in the Gallatin valley open.
But Moore says the money will help advance not skating but only tourism in the area.
“because the third compressor allows us to have year-round ice that’s going to be bringing in people from the region in,” Moore said, “and by the region were saying Spokane to North Dakota... It’s really not just Billings to Missoula it’s the whole region it’s about seven states and three provinces.”
Moore says the ultimate goal for the skating and hockey community is to host clinics and camps where parents can drop their kids off for a week, the kids take a skating course and the parents take flyfishing or hiking trip.
Ultimately using the completed ice barn as a tourism destination but a gateway to larger economic growth and in turn, it will help keep kids on the ice long enough to have competitive careers in the ice world.