BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin High School, Bozeman's second high school which will open to students next fall, is getting ready to release its new logo for the school's dinosaur mascot, the Gallatin Raptors.
A press release from Bozeman Public Schools reads:
Bozeman - Gallatin High is excited to unveil the logo and mascot design for the Gallatin Raptors. After community submissions and several rounds of student, staff and community voting, the High School Transition committee recommended the raptor logo to the School Board. In May, the Board of Trustees approved the Raptor as a dinosaur as the mascot and the school colors of royal blue and black.
This fall a competitive selection process was conducted and local company, Classic Ink, was selected to design the raptor logo for Gallatin High School. At the School Board meeting on Monday, November 11, 2019, the mascot and logos will be presented to the Board of Trustees. The Board meets at 5:45pm in room 122 at the Willson Building on Main Street.
Any future questions can be directed to Erica Schnee, principal of Gallatin High School at erica.schnee@bsd7.org.