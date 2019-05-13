BOZEMAN - Bozeman’s new Gallatin High School is officially home to the raptors, and the school’s students will be sporting black and royal blue when the school is expected to open next fall.
Out of 24 potential mascots and 11 color combinations, voters narrowed it down to the Mountaineers, Rams, Osprey, Timberwolves, and Raptors. For colors, the top four options were black/royal blue, black/light blue, black/silver, and orange/grey.
The mascot and colors chosen on Monday evening – raptors and black/royal blue – were also the favorites picked by students, teachers, and community members.
One family showed up to make their case for the raptors, and it was Laslo Longardner and his dad, Scott - who came armed with informational guides and suggestions - who may have ended up swaying the final vote.
When asked how board members should respond when asked why they made their final decision, Laslo responded to “just say whatever is truthful,” adding that “not everyone’s going to end up being happy, no matter what you vote for, because everyone's going to like what they want. So just vote for what you want, and tell the truth and why you made [the decision].”
In the end, the board voted in favor of the raptors and colors 7-1. Now that the colors and mascot have been chosen, the school district can order products specific to the school culture, like lockers, jerseys, and decorations with the new mascot on them.