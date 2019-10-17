Gallatin Gateway Fire Department hosting 14th annual pancake dinner this Friday

GALLATIN GATEWAY – The Gallatin Gateway Fire Department said instead of the pancake breakfast this year they are doing a pancake dinner.
Pancakes are amazing, breakfast for dinner is amazing so this Friday, October 18, you can stop by the Gallatin Gateway Fire Departments 14th annual pancake breakfast.
The crew wants you to take the night off and let them make you breakfast for dinner!
A medical helicopter will be landing and there will be a celebrity guest appearance from none other than Smokey the Bear.
