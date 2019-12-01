BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page Sunday about a successful search and rescue mission over the weekend, and reminding hunters about the importance of being safe outside.
Around 3:45 PM on Saturday, according to the Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office was made aware of an overdue hunter around Headwaters State Park and along the train tracks near the Trident Cement Plant.
The hunter, a 47-year-old man, had planned to meet up with another hunter, but didn't show up as expected and wasn't answering phone calls.
The second hunter called for help in looking for the missing man, and due to the swiftly-dropping temperatures and rough terrain, the Gallatin County Search and Rescue team was requested to join the search.
By the team search and rescue team members arrived, the female hunter that had called authorities had left her vehicle to look for the man. She was found soon after.
Search and rescue teams, including a search dog, scoured the area for hours before a Montana Rail Link train engineer spotted the missing man at 7 PM near the train tracks at the the bottom of Clarkston Hill. The man was uninjured and in "good spirits," according to deputies.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says in the post that anyone exploring the backcountry should always be prepared to stay overnight in case weather conditions deteriorate.
The office adds that if you report a missing person, it's helpful if you stay in the place you called from (or a safe place nearby, like a car) until authorities arrive, so that they don't have to search for more people.