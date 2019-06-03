The drinking water in Bozeman has already won awards, but now, the city is taking steps to make its water quality even more transparent.
Gallatin County recently launched an interactive online map where residents can view water information and learn about the quality of the water in their area. The map allows you to see the locations of controlled groundwater areas, geology, and monitoring wells.
Staff say the map grew from the Gallatin Local Water Quality District ‘s goal to educate the public.
Click here to get started with the map. You can also watch an online tutorial: