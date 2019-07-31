Gallatin County to spend $83,000 on third vote tabulating machine

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING AND A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR LIGHTNING AND A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118. * LIGHTNING...A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WILL CREATE NUMEROUS LIGHTNING STRIKES ACROSS THE REGION. * IMPACTS...LIGHTNING STRIKES COULD CREATE NEW FIRES. STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS FROM ANY STORMS COULD ALLOW FIRES TO GROW QUICKLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. && MOLDAN