BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says they’re getting numerous reports of scam callers claiming to be from NorthWestern Energy.
According to their social media, the caller says they are calling about a delinquent account and if the account is not brought up to date immediately, they will shut off the power.
The caller will then ask for the person’s credit card information, and tell the person that the credit card comes back as declined before asking the person who answered the phone to go and buy a prepaid Visa card.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the scammers are aggressive, convincing and persistent, but the call is a scam, and people should not give them any information.
If you receive one of these calls you are advised to hang up the phone and to not respond in any way.