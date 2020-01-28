Gallatin County Sheriff's offers explanation on confusion about the new red light on Frontage Road

BOZEMAN-The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office put out a reminder about new stoplights.
The Sheriff's office posting to their Facebook page that there has been confusion about the new red lights where Valley Center intersects with Frontage Road.
On the stoplight there is a sign that says stop with an arrow, according to state law, drivers can’t drive through the red arrow to get to the second red light on the other side of the train tracks.
They must stop at the first light, before the railroad tracks regardless of if there is room for your car on the other side.
This also applies if you are turning right. They say that this is one place where right turn on red doesn’t apply.
