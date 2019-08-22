BOZEMAN- In a crime tracker alert the Gallatin County Sheriff's office posted to its Facebook page that they're looking for the man in this photo.
According to their description, he appears to be in his 30’s with a dirty blond mullet and was driving black Ford truck either an F150 or F250 quad cab with a silver toolbox and a large black ladder-rack in the bed.
The man is accused of using a counterfeit $100 at Casey’s Corner in Gallatin Gateway and was believed to be headed towards Big Sky.
If you have any information that could be useful you're asked to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff's office and ask for Deputy Gifford.