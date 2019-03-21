BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County Public Safety Academy gives members of the community a chance to experience law enforcement from the inside.
The 10-week free class gives classmates a chance to learn the ins-and-outs of law enforcement like how officers conduct traffic stops, field sobriety maneuvers, crime scene management, evidence collection, and hands-on CPR.
Ride-alongs and trips to 911 dispatch along with a tour of the detention center also things you’ll get to see.
The class is scheduled for March 26 through May 28.
For more information, or to register, contact Captain Shane Frantz by phone at 582-2120 or by e-mail at shane.frantz@gallatin.mt.gov.