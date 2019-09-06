Gallatin County Search and Rescue finds missing dementia patient

BOZEMAN- Gallatin County Search and Rescue and the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department responded to a missing perosn with dementia Tuesday night.
That dementia patient is 64-years-old, the patient walked away from a fishing lodge along the Gallatin River in a heavily wooded area.
A searcher and a family member were able to find the missing perosn safely at about eight Tuesday night.
A statement posted to Facebook from Sheriff Gootkin read, “faster response times usually result in better outcomes, especially if darkness, weather, or other factors make search conditions more difficult.”
Gootkin’s statement added that the family called for help immediately.
You can find resources for living with family members with dementia here.