WEST YELLOWSTONE - According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office social media, SAR in West Yellowstone assisted a snowmobiler who was injured in an accident on Christmas day.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., a 13-year-old Montana girl was snowmobiling on the Two Top Trail system, about three miles west of West Yellowstone. The girl crashed her snowmobile into a tree and suffered a shoulder and back injury.
SAR responders met her at the scene of the accident on snowmobiles with a specialized snow ambulance. The girl was then transported to an ambulance from Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District.
This is a developing story.