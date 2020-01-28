Gallatin County open court to be closed for system upgrade

BOZEMAN- Gallatin County Justice Court’s open court will be closed for two days for a software system is upgraded.
Judges hold open court at the Law and Justice Center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings for people who were issued misdemeanor citations from multiple different agencies.
Due to the new system, open court will be closed on both Friday, Jan. 31 and Monday, Feb. 3.
Justice Court will be completely offline on Jan. 30 and 31.
The county is asking that you plan accordingly and attend one of the other open court dates during the dates of the system upgrade.