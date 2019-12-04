BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County planners are seeking the public's input on the growth plan for the area between Belgrade, Bozeman, and Four Corners, known as "the triangle."
As Bozeman continues to grow, it's moving to the west. This new frontier, and the place county planners are focusing their efforts as more people move to the triangle between the three Gallatin Valley cities.
While the triangle is mostly farmland at the moment, the area continues to develop, and the county is looking for public input on how it grows in the coming decades.
There is currently no finalized plan for the triangle, but Gallatin County created a Planning Coordination Committee to ensure there will be a road map for the area's future.
Since August 2016, experts in agriculture, conservation, recreation, education, and public safety have worked to build the parameters for the Triangle Community Plan, hosting a handful of open houses last month to get community feedback.
They're making one last push for the community's input before the window closes on Friday.
Sean O'Callaghan is the planning director for Gallatin County, and urges residents of the area to get involved in the planning process.
"[The triangle is] probably the fastest growing part of the county, there's a lot happening in that area," says O'Callaghan. "And that matters to everyone that lives in the region. Public comment is really important and we want the public to be involved in matters like this."
Some of the many goals the plan focuses on are affordable housing, open space, a smart growth pattern, conserving wetlands, and giving residents a number of ways to travel around the area.
To read the Triangle Community Plan, view an interactive map of the area, or learn more about the Planning Coordination Committee, click here.
To make a public comment on the plan and make your voice heard, email planning@gallatin.mt.gov.
The deadline for public comment is Friday, December 6, 2019.