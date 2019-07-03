BOZEMAN - A man is charged with felony indecent exposure after an incident at Glen Lake Rotary Park.
Evan Earl Larrabaster, 28, of Manhattan, faces two charges of indecent exposure. He has two prior convictions in Bozeman for indecent exposure.
Police say on July 1, several callers reported seeing a naked man walking around and then getting in his truck and masturbating with the door open. Families with young children were present.
When officers tracked down Larrabaster, he reportedly admitted to the act and said he knows he has "a problem" and wishes to seek counseling.
He was arrested on July 2 and booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center. He's expected in court Wednesday.