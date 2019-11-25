BOZEMAN, Mont. - As Bozeman continues its explosive growth, the area’s leaders have another problem to solve: keeping Bozeman an oasis for nature-lovers while making space for new people to call the area home.
As the city grows, it’s spreading west. But there's currently no plan for the area that will be developed in the next thirty years when it comes to how the residents who live there will be connected to the city or the mountains.
Fields are turning to neighborhoods and what was once a rural community is now the fastest growing city of its size nationwide.
“The triangle,” the rural area between Bozeman, Belgrade, and Four Corners is facing a transformation from open space to urban homes. If that happens, how will Bozemanites be able to connect with nature if they live in a vinyl village?
EJ Porth, the Communications and Outreach Director for Gallatin Valley Land Trust, says the team that’s looking into putting trails in the area saw one issue arising again and again: "There really isn't a vision for trails in that area. It's all about thinking ahead and saying, 'Here's something we really need.'"
Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) is Bozeman’s foremost champion for trails and conservation, with the nonprofit’s crown jewel being its Main Street to the Mountains trail system, more than 80 miles of trails winding from downtown Bozeman right into the mountains bordering it.
GVLT met with Gallatin County Commissioners last week to talk nature for “the triangle.”
"We find that people move to this area because they want that and they value it,” Porth explains. “The Main Street to the Mountains system that we've been working on for thirty years does not need to stop when you go across the City of Bozeman line."
Porth says because of that passion, the plan has seen widespread support.
"Our board chair is a real estate developer and he wants this plan,” she says. “I think we've found that whether you're a real estate developer or you’re a land owner or you’re a trail user, we can all find common ground in this."
And that common ground is more important than putting gravel on a trail.
"It's just about realizing like this place is really special,” says Porth. “And most people don't get that, but here it's something that we value. And we can design what we want that future to look like now instead of in thirty years, regretting not connecting things sooner."
With an average of twenty people moving to Gallatin County everyday, the County Commission is acting fast, and GVLT officially has the green light to start moving forward to plan out the trails.