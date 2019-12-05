Gallatin County looking for temporary homes for horses involved in a neglect case

BOZEMAN- Horses seized in a neglect case are in need of a home.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Department posting to its Facebook page that long-term foster homes are needed for five horses.
The department was originally looking for homes for five horses, including one pregnant mare, plus a miniature pony.
Homes have been found for the pony, the pregnant mare, and one horse and they are still looking for homes for three other horses.
Due to the condition of the horses, they are in need of people with experience in taking care of horses' medical needs.
The county adding in its Facebook post they are not free horses and can’t be ridden, they need homes for 6-12 months.
If you can provide a good home for one or more of these horses, please contact Animal Control at 406-582-2100 for more information.