BOZEMAN- This week, the dedicated volunteers with Gallatin County Search and Rescue are honored for their hard work in a county that leads the state in calls for rescue.
Last year the rescuers logged over 11,000 hours in calls and an additional 5600 hours extra in training, and it’s important to note that Search and Rescue is operated by volunteers.
If taxpayers had to pay back the time, it would be about $268,000 a year.
They are ready on standby by at a moment’s notice to help stranded skiers, hikers and snowmobilers.
Gallatin County had the most calls in Montana, according to Deborah Mcatee, Public Communications for Search and Rescue. She says the Flathead Sheriff’s Office came in second place.
The Gallatin County commissioners named this week Search and Rescue week in appreciation for their hard work.
“I think our Search and Rescue in this county is probably the premier Search and Rescue team may be in the northwest,” said Commissioner Joe Skinner. “We’ve got professionals here that are volunteering their time. Not just professionals - they’re experts in their field.”