Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 2 TO 6 INCHES THROUGH PASSES AND AREAS ALONG US-191 SOUTH OF BOZEMAN, EXCEPT FOR 6 TO 12 INCHES OVER THE HIGHER PEAKS IN THE MADISON AND GALLATIN RANGES. * WHERE... ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET IN GALLATIN COUNTY. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITY OF BOZEMAN. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MDT FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES. PLAN ON SLUSHY ROAD CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY ALONG US-191 FROM BOZEMAN TO WEST YELLOWSTONE. THE WET AND COLD CONDITIONS COULD CAUSE STRESS FOR NEWBORN OR YOUNG LIVESTOCK. THOSE PLANNING ON RECREATING OR WORKING IN THE BACK COUNTRY SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR WINTER CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&