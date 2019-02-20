Gallatin County in need of new District Court Judge

BOZEMAN- Gallatin County currently only has three District Court Judges.
County Commissioners and several organizations are petitioning the State of Montana to give us a fourth.
The current workload for judges is overwhelming and forth would streamline work assuring that everyone in Gallatin County was given their constitutional right to a speedy trial.
Currently, criminal cases take priority to cases like divorce and civil suits.
“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Joe Skinner Chairman of The Gallatin County Commission said.
Skinner who voted with other commissioners to unanimously to support SB 203.
SB 203 is the title of the Senate Bill to give Gallatin County a fourth Judge.
Skinner and other commissioners attended the hearings in Helena where the initial legislation passed the Senate Judiciary Committee 10 to 0.
The bill sponsored by State Senator Jennifer Pomnichowski who represents District 33 is advancing to its next hearing this Thursday in the Senate Finance Committee.
Skinner believes that another judge is essential for judicial operations in Gallatin County, citing potential problems down the road.
“[ I] wouldn’t say [it’s] a crisis at this point, no but it’s a very poor situation,” Skinner said.
With civil suits and divorces being pushed back, things often get extended and people have to wait longer.
That's why the feeling is a fourth judge would help.
“So everybody [gets] quick and fair access to justice,” Skinner said.
In the last 10 years, the caseload for the judges in Gallatin County has increased by 40%.
The Montana Judicial Branch workload review says Gallatin County needs 2.36 additional judges to handle the workload.
If this position is approved it will include funding for a judge and three support staff positions.
This would be an elected position, and if approved the first election would take place in the November 2020 general election, the individual elected would service a six-year term.
This situation is an ongoing case and dependent on the state budget, we will keep you updated with more as its available.