BOZEMAN- On Tuesday, Gallatin County Commissioners will hear from the public on a proposal to remove party affiliation from several local elections.
If it moves forward to the November Ballot it could make the 10 elected positions in Gallatin County nonpartisan.
Commission Chair Joe Skinner said previously that he thinks voters would put more effort into researching candidates for county sheriff and other offices if they didn't have a "D" or "R" by their name.
This change is all made possible because of House Bill 129, which was signed into law this year by Governor Steve Bullock.
Skinner said that shifting elections from partisan to nonpartisan is something people have shown interest in and that is why commissioners are considering it.
"We'd like to hear more feedback from the public on what they would like to see out of their local elections," Skinner said.
You can voice your opinion in two ways, by attending Tuesday’s public meeting that starts at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Court House or by submitting written comment via email at commission@gallatin.Mt.Gov.