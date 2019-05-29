Watch again

BOZEMAN - First responders are often asked to help people in the midst of severe mental health issues. A new Gallatin County program is hiring mental health experts to help when someone calls 911 in the midst of a crisis.

"This is kind of the new face of how we respond to emergencies," Michael Foust said Tuesday.

Foust is the regional director for Western Montana Mental Health Center Gallatin. They're teaming up with Gallatin County law enforcement for a program that will allow mental health to be addressed directly in emergency calls.

The professionals will join police in responding directly to the caller's location. They'll help assess the person at the scene, preventing needless rides to the county jail.

A person experiencing a mental health crisis is more likely to encounter law enforcement than medical care, leading to more people with mental illnesses ending up in jail instead of getting the support they need.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin, who has been head of the Sheriff's Office since 2012, spoke strongly Tuesday.

"We've become the de-facto social workers, diversion specialists, crisis intervention, everything but cops," Gootkin saids. "And the whole idea of this is to get the pros who - that is their world - right there in the homes with the families, with the people in crisis."

Karen Patty, a crisis therapist involved in the program, says it's an opportunity to truly help people who are struggling. "Maybe they've had regular engagements with law enforcement, but they've not actually engaged with services to reduce their crises."

After the 911 call, the mental health response team will follow up with patients and connect them to resources.

More often than not, it's the same people calling in, requiring help with a mental health crisis.

"Officers respond to this person in crisis and then oftentimes, they're back over there ten days later or a week later, and it kind of repeats itself," explains Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford. "I see great promise of us being able to break that and give people the help that they need."

Patients will continue to have the option to go to help centers like Bozeman's Hope House, a stabilization center that provides shelter and support during a mental health crisis.

Agencies are still trying to find funding for the program, for the ultimate goal of retaining five or six teams of mental health responders that can be available 24 hours a day. The program will serve the entire Gallatin County community.

Officials say Gallatin County is second after Great Falls to launch a mental health crisis response program.