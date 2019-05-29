Gallatin County hiring mental health specialists to help with 911 calls
- Rachel Louise Just
- Updated
Tags
- Mental Health
- Brian Gootkin
- Police
- Medicine
- Law Enforcement
- Politics
- Mental Illness
- Agency
- Health Professional
- Crisis
- Officer
- Bozeman
- Bozeman Police
- Belgrade Police
- Gallatin County Sheriff's Office
- Michael Foust
- Western Montana Mental Health Center
- Karen Patty
- Steve Crawford
- Rachel Louise Just
- Law
- Gallatin County
- Social Services
- Expert
Rachel Louise Just
ABC Fox Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Local Weather
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Side Track Lounge robbed at gunpoint
- UPDATE: MEPA Advisory expires for missing Helena teenager, still not found
- Man arrested in Great Falls, faces charge of sexual intercourse without consent
- Ski area bar charged with overserving man in fatal collision
- Avalanche strands 13 cyclists on Going-to-the-Sun Road
- Drag Queen Story Hour heads down to the Electric City
- Hidden problems of the Great Falls housing market
- Bobcat Hockey hires three-time Olympian and NHL player Peter Budaj as new assistant coach
- Augusta flooding coverage: "It looks like last year"
- 18-year-old Kalispell man arrested after police chase
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.