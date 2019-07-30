BOZEMAN- A new expanding "bed tax" is aimed at helping bring more visitors and airline travel into the Bozeman area.
The Gallatin County Commissioners recently approved the Gallatin Valley Tourism Business Improvement District, and a fee of $2 will be charged per hotel bed in Bozeman, Belgrade, and Three Forks.
It all adds up from the 30 hotels in Bozeman, four hotels in Belgrade and three hotels in Three Forks.
The funds go toward bringing in tourism, and some of the money is offered to airlines as financial guarantees if the airlines agree to bring in more flights through the Bozeman airport.
“We’re expecting to generate about $1.2 million in Bozeman, $200,000 in Belgrade and about $13,000 in Three Forks,” Gallatin County Commission Chair Joe Skinner said.
The airport director says that every direct and indirect flight into Gallatin County generates roughly $2000 per person of income for our region.
The airport is expecting a roughly 20% spike in passengers in an already booming tourism area.
Skinner said they have received no pushback from the hotels in the region and added that the funds in the past used to bring bands and sporting events to Bozeman.
"It’s been used in the past is to guarantee flights," Skinner said. "When they put in nonstop flight somewhere it usually takes a guarantee. That’s been used a number of times with this money."